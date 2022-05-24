Notice of Vacancy – City of Lakewood Community Services Advisory Board – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill one (1) vacancy on the Community Services Advisory Board. The vacancy will fill an unexpired term through December 15, 2024.

DESCRIPTION: The Community Services Advisory Board advises the City Council on matters related to Human Services, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Act (HOME) programs which may include:

Facilitate cooperation and coordination with the City on human services, CDBG, and HOME funding issues.

Recommend to the City Council programs for funding out of City’s general funds, CDBG and HOME funds, and other funding appropriations.

Hold public hearings to receive public comments to identify community and housing needs, development of proposed activities, and recommendations for funding.

Develop recommendations for the Consolidated Plan, Action Plan, and other related documents.

Review and approve annual performance reports of CDBG and HOME activities for submittal to HUD.

Develop and recommend citywide policies for funding allocations.

Encourage partnerships and collaboration in the funding and provision community and human services.

Review needs assessments, gap analyses, and other data to determine citywide needs which will help develop strategic action plans.

Perform other community services related duties and functions as assigned by the City Council.

COMPENSATION: None.

QUALIFICATIONS: Members shall be appointed from among members of the public to include, to the extent reasonably possible, representation from people involved with or interested in the various opportunities and projects to enhance the provision of Community Development Block Grant investments and human services in the City.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

TERMS OF OFFICE: One (1) unexpired term through December 15, 2024.

MEETING DATES: Third Wednesday monthly at 5:30 p.m. or as needed.

ATTENDANCE: Individuals appointed are expected to attend meetings regularly. The Council expects to be informed in the event any Committee, Board or Commission member has three unexcused absences. The Council, may in the event of three unexcused absences, dismiss the individual from service.

EXPECTATIONS: Adhere to City of Lakewood’s Code of Ethics, mutual respect among members, good listener, and flexible.

APPLICATIONS: Applications are available at or by clicking here or contacting the City Clerk at (253) 983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

DEADLINE: Open until filed.