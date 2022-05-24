Lemonade Day. It’s a thing – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, June 4, nine businesses (and counting) will host lemonade stands around Lakewood. Those businesses will help students (3rd-5th graders) learn a little about business and quench some thirst in the process.
As of (insert date here) the following businesses will play host. Be sure to stop by and buy a glass of lemonade.
- AA Meats
- Craft Theory
- City of Lakewood
- Hong’s Restaurant
- Lakewood Chamber
- Lakewood Hardware and Paint
- Lakewood Police Department
- Symmetry Financial Group
- Tacoma Trophy
Care to join in the fun as a host, contact the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce at 253-582-9400 or lsmith@lakewood-wa.com.
Lemonade Day was founded in 2007 by Michael Holthouse. As an INC. Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year and a two-time “Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company” winner, Michael is passionate about entrepreneurship and proactively supports youth and experiential learning through his foundation Prepared 4 Life.
