Lemonade Day. It’s a thing – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday, June 4, nine businesses (and counting) will host lemonade stands around Lakewood. Those businesses will help students (3rd-5th graders) learn a little about business and quench some thirst in the process.

As of (insert date here) the following businesses will play host. Be sure to stop by and buy a glass of lemonade.

AA Meats

Craft Theory

City of Lakewood

Hong’s Restaurant

Lakewood Chamber

Lakewood Hardware and Paint

Lakewood Police Department

Symmetry Financial Group

Tacoma Trophy

Care to join in the fun as a host, contact the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce at 253-582-9400 or lsmith@lakewood-wa.com.

Lemonade Day was founded in 2007 by Michael Holthouse. As an INC. Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year and a two-time “Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company” winner, Michael is passionate about entrepreneurship and proactively supports youth and experiential learning through his foundation Prepared 4 Life.