 Lemonade Day. It’s a thing – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lemonade Day. It’s a thing

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday, June 4, nine businesses (and counting) will host lemonade stands around Lakewood. Those businesses will help students (3rd-5th graders) learn a little about business and quench some thirst in the process.

As of (insert date here) the following businesses will play host. Be sure to stop by and buy a glass of lemonade.

  • AA Meats
  • Craft Theory
  • City of Lakewood
  • Hong’s Restaurant
  • Lakewood Chamber
  • Lakewood Hardware and Paint
  • Lakewood Police Department
  • Symmetry Financial Group
  • Tacoma Trophy

Care to join in the fun as a host, contact the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce at 253-582-9400 or lsmith@lakewood-wa.com.

Lemonade Day was founded in 2007 by Michael Holthouse. As an INC. Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year and a two-time “Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company” winner, Michael is passionate about entrepreneurship and proactively supports youth and experiential learning through his foundation Prepared 4 Life.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.