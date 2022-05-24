Lakewood Water Encouraging Virtual Attendance to Open House – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Water District Announcement.

Due to the increased cases of Covid in Pierce County, and in an effort to keep the public and employees safe, the District is encouraging all customers to attend the May 25 (12 pm-1 pm) No Tenant proposal open house virtually via Microsoft Teams.

To attend, from our website www.lakewoodwater.org, click on the red banner at the top of the main page that states “No Tenant Open House Meeting” the day of the meeting.

If you do decide to attend in person, we are asking that all attendees wear a mask and social distance wherever possible. Masks will be provided at the door.

Lakewood Water District Chambers

11900 Gravelly Lake Drive SW

Lakewood, WA 98499