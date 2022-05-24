CPSD Students and Community Partner Honored at WASA Event – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District (CPSD) honored Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic Director Nichole Ayers, Harrison Preparatory School senior John Simpson and Lakes High School graduate Grace Laubach at the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) awards ceremony on Friday, May 20.

Ayers received a WASA Community Leadership Award for leading the expansion of mental health services for students, including additional services at Thomas Middle School and Lakes High School.

She has been instrumental in training school counselors on telehealth practices and strengthening connections with staff and students.

Simpson received a WASA Student Leadership Award. He is a respected leader at Harrison Prep and beyond who is active in serving his school and community.

Simpson has represented his peers at various levels through Pierce County Council listening sessions, CPSD student voice meetings and partnerships with his school equity team.

Laubach, who graduated from Lakes in 2021, was presented with a WASA Region 111 Student Scholarship. Laubach will be a sophomore at Loyola Marymount in the fall.