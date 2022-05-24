CPSD Promising Future: Logan Curry – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Dower Elementary School third grader Logan Curry.

Logan brings a kind and supportive attitude to Dower that lifts the energy of everyone around him. He is one of the Dower community’s points of pride, as he encourages himself to become a friend to all his peers and demonstrates the Four Pillars of Student Success through his character and leadership.

“You’re not going to believe this but before I went to this school, I was struggling a little bit,” Logan said. “Now, I really like my teachers and the other students, and I’m doing a good job in my classes. Also, Principal Qualls and I really get along, so we work hard to help me be my best self every day.”

This year, he has learned how much he can achieve while always keeping an eye on the future. “My favorite lesson from class this year was fractions, and I was surprised how easy they were for me,” he said. “I’m pretty good at math right now, but I am only eight years old, so I have a long way to go.”

Above all, Logan values his integrity and makes sure to always tell the truth no matter how small the situation. “I make sure I’m honest about when I meet my goals or when I can do better the next day,” he said. “I also love to help people, but I’m learning to be helpful to others and be honest with myself about how I’m doing so I can make sure everybody does well,” he said.

Logan is a social butterfly, and his favorite parts of the day are when he can connect with his favorite people. “I love recess because I get to play around with my friends, jujitsu after school because it’s kind of hard to do, and I love going home and seeing my parents because they’re very nice and I like spending time with them doing anything,” he said.

Logan has a big personality and even bigger plans for his future. “When I’m older, I want to be a YouTuber,” he said. “I don’t really know what my channel will be about, just whatever comes to my mind.”