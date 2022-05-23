Notice of Vacancies – 2022-2023 City of Lakewood Youth Council – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for appoitment to the Youth Council for the 2022-2023 school year term. The role of the Youth Council is:

BASIC FUNCTION: Under the direction of a designated City Councilmember, convey to the City Council issues having city-wide impact to youth; research, collect, analyze and compile data and information for inclusion in reports; maintain records and files related to youth issues and youth programs.

REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES: Convey to the Mayor and City Council, through oral and/or written presentations at City Council meetings, issues impacting youths that may have city-wide impact; assist other students to become involved in their communities; prepare a variety of correspondence, reports and other materials. Maintain records of all communications between Youth Councilmembers and City

Council; provide summary status reports relating to issues presented to Council and resolutions, if any. Organize and coordinate youth forums and activities; communicate with youth throughout Lakewood as well as to residents, community groups, Human Services Collaboration members and outside organizations. Interact with principals and students of designated public and private schools in person and on the phone. Participate on a variety of City committees, study groups and task forces; attend a variety of meetings as assigned. Perform related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Any combination equivalent to: an entering High School student in good academic standing, including a good attendance record. Past leadership experience and/or involvement in school or community organizations and/or events desired. Must attend a school in Lakewood or reside in Lakewood.

ENVIRONMENT: Business and school environment. Able to attend Youth Council meetings on the First Monday of the month at 4:00 p.m. and Lakewood City Council meetings on the first Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. and participate in additional meetings and events as scheduled.

Please click here to access the application form. Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

If you have any questions please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or 253-983-7705.