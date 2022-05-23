 Lakes Teacher Selected for National Professional Development Project – The Suburban Times

Lakes Teacher Selected for National Professional Development Project

Clover Park School District announcement.

Lakes High School drama teacher Briana Navarro was selected for the Theatre Teacher Leader Team of the Connected Arts Networks Project. She is one of two alternates chosen for the 17-person team and the only team member from Washington state.

The Connected Arts Networks Project is a national teacher training initiative that focuses on teacher practice and leadership along with equity, diversity and inclusion and social and emotional learning. The project will run through September 2026.

“It’s exciting because I get to see what other theater departments are doing across the nation so I can take what they’re doing that I like and use it here at Lakes,” Navarro said. “My students will also be able to participate in the new lessons and activities developed as part of this project.”

Navarro will attend the project’s orientations and trainings and will step into a more active participant role should one of the other members be unable to participate.

