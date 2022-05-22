 In The Gallery at TCC: Student Art Exhibit – The Suburban Times

In The Gallery at TCC: Student Art Exhibit

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: 2022 TCC Student Art Exhibit  

Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College  

When: May 20 – June 9, 2022  

Reception: May 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.  

Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; 2 – 5 p.m. June 6-9 

The annual Student Art Exhibit features work by students in TCC art classes, including drawing, painting, printmaking, 2D design, 3D design, photography and graphic design. Stop by The Gallery during open hours or come to the May 23 reception and meet some of the student artists!  

The Gallery is Building 4 on TCC’s Tacoma campus. Free admission; visitor parking is available in Lot G. The Gallery is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, on days the college is open.   

