Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

The quintessential lemonade stand. Does it get any more Americana. When you were a kid, did you have a lemonade stand?

Would you like to help your child or grandchild make a similar memory?

If so, Lemonade Day (it’s a real thing) is coming to Lakewood on Saturday, June 4.

In fact, three classes of 4th graders at Idlewild Elementary School will be hosting stands.

Learn more at Lemonade Day Lakewood and help make some memories.