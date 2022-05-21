Lakes’ Clark Receives Excellence in Coaching Award – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Lakes High School technology teacher Joe Clark recently received the Frosty Westering Excellence in Coaching Award from the Tacoma Athletic Commission. Clark has coached in CPSD for 30 years, including 28 years coaching cross country at Lakes.

“This award just shows how blessed I am for all of the support I’ve received along the way,” Clark said. “The best part is watching students grow. I’ve been able to coach some really fast athletes but watching them grow has always been the most important part.”

The Frosty Westering Coaching Excellence Award honors coaches who have been highly successful in the win/loss column and, more importantly, in their ability to develop character in their players.