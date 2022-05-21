First all-female paramedic crew at West Pierce – The Suburban Times

First all-female paramedic crew at West Pierce May 21, 2022 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. Firefighter/Paramedics Haley Harn (left) and Solveig Waterfall (right) are our first all-female paramedic crew. Firefighter/Paramedics Haley Harn (left) and Solveig Waterfall (right) are our first all-female paramedic crew. Responding out of Lakewood on Medic 20, these two have been serving our community together for six months and we're proud of the work they do each and every day. pic.twitter.com/iArpR3ptzl— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) May 20, 2022
