Sound Transit seeking public feedback on proposed changes Title VI Policy – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit is seeking public comment on proposed updates to the agency’s Title VI policy. The Federal Transit Administration requires Sound Transit to ensure that any changes to our service, fares or location of facilities be done in a nondiscriminatory manner. Sound Transit must measure if the impacts of these changes disproportionately affect minority and low-income populations.

Sound Transit is proposing the following changes to its Title VI policy:

Update the service data used to define a major service change to “revenue service hours”

Reduce the distance we can move a bus stop form half-a-mile to a quarter mile before causing a major service change

Align the threshold for evaluating potential service changes with industry standards

Add a new system-wide analysis to determine cumulative impacts of past and potential service changes

Update fare change evaluation to be consistent with the new system-wide analysis threshold of 20% to identify impacts for fare changes

A public survey on the proposed changes is available now through May 22 at survey.participate.online/s3/st-didbp-english. The survey is also available in Chinese, Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Russian and Tagalog.

More information on the Title VI changes can be found at

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/office-civil-rights-equity-inclusion/title-vi-program/proposed-title-vi-changes