Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Staying up to date with vaccinations helps limit the spread of COVID-19 and lessens the severity of the illness if you get it. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
If you’re unable to get a COVID-19 vaccine because of medical reasons, a new drug brings hope. Learn more in our blog.
As of May 14, 66.0% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 70.7% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,574,900 doses to Pierce County residents and 604,300 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 6,832 doses.
- We administered more than 530 first doses.
- An average of 980 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 5-11: 29.6%
- 12-17: 61.3%
- 18-19: 78.5%
- 20-34: 73.5%
- 35-49: 79.1%
- 50-64: 80.1%
- 65-79: 86.0%
- 80 and older: 96.8%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
