Join JBLM for Armed Force Day Saturday – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

Armed Forces Day will be on Heritage Hill on McChord Field from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the general public.

Come out and enjoy activities for all ages. Explore static military aircraft and vehicle displays, including infantry-carrying vehicles and weapons displays. See living history encampments representing military life in the past and ask questions to learn more about bygone eras of military field life.

Look for stage entertainment, roving entertainers, pump track (bring your bicycle and helmet), military dog demonstrations, laser tag, games, food and craft vendors and more.

The general public (those without DOD ID cards) must use the McChord Field Main Gate to enter the installation. The general public will be directed to a satellite parking area where free shuttle busses will take them to the event site. Buses will run continuously throughout the event.

JBLM asks people not attend if they have COVID symptoms or if they have been a close contact with someone with COVID within five days of the event.

For more information on base access, parking and prohibited items, visit jblm.armymwr.com/calendar/event/armed-forces-day/5560430/67980