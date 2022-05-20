 Get Started Now for Lakewood Lemonade Day – The Suburban Times

Get Started Now for Lakewood Lemonade Day

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Ways to Participate:

  • Register yourself first – and then your child(ren), student(s) or mentee group at lemonadeday.org/lakewood
  • Be a mentor by supporting your kids as they go through the 4 modules on the app, by driving them to shop for materials as well as to to their storefront location and being present on the day of selling their product.
  • Volunteer your business storefront as a safe space for young entrepreneurs to setup their stand(s) by contacting the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.
  • Make a financial commitment and be a Lemonade Day! Investor (sponsor). lakewood-chamber.org/pay-online/lemonade-day-investments/

Important Note!

  • The Tacoma-PC Health Department requires all Lemonade Day! products to be prepackaged (ie. no fresh lemons, or fruit ~ kids can ONLY use powders/concentrates — so it’s time for your littles to get creative).

Best for Last – All young entrepreneurs will automatically be entered into a drawing for a brand new bike once they complete the lessons & modules in the My Lemonade Day! digital app, opens a stand and submits their business results to national Lemonade Day.

Questions? Just email us at Lakewood@LemonadeDay.org or call 253-582-9400.

