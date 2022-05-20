Get Started Now for Lakewood Lemonade Day – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Ways to Participate:

Register yourself first – and then your child(ren), student(s) or mentee group at lemonadeday.org/lakewood

Be a mentor by supporting your kids as they go through the 4 modules on the app, by driving them to shop for materials as well as to to their storefront location and being present on the day of selling their product.

Volunteer your business storefront as a safe space for young entrepreneurs to setup their stand(s) by contacting the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Make a financial commitment and be a Lemonade Day! Investor (sponsor). lakewood-chamber.org/pay-online/lemonade-day-investments/

Important Note!

The Tacoma-PC Health Department requires all Lemonade Day! products to be prepackaged (ie. no fresh lemons, or fruit ~ kids can ONLY use powders/concentrates — so it’s time for your littles to get creative).

Best for Last – All young entrepreneurs will automatically be entered into a drawing for a brand new bike once they complete the lessons & modules in the My Lemonade Day! digital app, opens a stand and submits their business results to national Lemonade Day.

Questions? Just email us at Lakewood@LemonadeDay.org or call 253-582-9400.