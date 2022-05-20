City of Destiny Awards Back Live In 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Destiny Awards will be presented live in person for the first time in two years with a ceremony at the Pantages Theater on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Award presentations will be made by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Tacoma City Council Members, with performances by singer-songwriter and social justice advocate Po Leapai.

The event begins with a reception in the Pantages Theater lobby (901 Broadway in Tacoma) at 5 PM with complimentary refreshments. Rod Koon reprises his long-standing role of emcee as the award ceremony begins at 6 PM.

“I am thrilled to be part of this event, especially as we celebrate in person for the first time in two years,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “The dedication to service showcased by the awardees represents the positive impacts one person can have on their city, and our coming together again represents the resilience of our community recovering from a global pandemic.”

Since 1987, the City Events and Recognitions Committee has honored over 300 outstanding local volunteers through its City of Destiny Awards.

The 2022 honors will recognize dedicated leaders and volunteers that have made an impact through their actions making Tacoma a more caring and compassionate community. This year’s honorees include a group committed to improving lives with its friendly and responsive safe and clean team, an individual creating a pollinator garden to support species like endangered bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, and a pair of high school students bettering their community by providing outreach and resources to teens experiencing homelessness.

Awardees also include a community center volunteer coach and ‘father-figure’ changing lives for more than three decades, a group responsible for fundraising and renovating the historic Browns Point Lighthouse, a non-profit leader uplifting and serving veterans and the military community, a basketball organization empowering Tacoma’s underserved youth, an advocate for disabled veterans and dancers of color, and an advocate and volunteer liaison building trust with people living in encampments.

Community members are invited to attend the ceremony to hear the inspiring stories of people making a difference in Tacoma. The event will be filmed for broadcast and will premiere on TV Tacoma on Friday, June 17, at 7 PM, which is carried on both the Rainier Connect and Comcast Cable systems and online via the City of Tacoma’s YouTube channel.

All community members are invited and welcomed to attend this free event. Advance reservations are not required. For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org/cityofdestiny.