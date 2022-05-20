144th Street East Sewer Extension project to start May 31  – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County will be installing new sewer pipes east of Canyon Road East between 144th Street East and 160th Street East. Construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 31.

The new system will serve approximately 290 acres of Urban Growth Area that is currently not served by public sewer service. Expanding the sewer utility provides modern services to homes and businesses in the designated urban area and reduces Pierce County’s reliance on septic tanks, which can cause water quality issues over time if not maintained.

Starting Monday, June 6, 2022, 160th Street East will be closed to through traffic between Canyon Road East and 63rd Avenue Court East. Access for emergency vehicle and local traffic will be maintained at all times. Detour signs will be placed for drivers and pedestrians.

Project Schedule

This project will be split into eight phases (see map). During the first phase, the contractor will be working six 12-hour days per week, Monday through Saturday. There will be no work on holidays.

Location Projected Timeline Closure 1 160th Street East** May 31 to Aug. 14, 2022 Closure 2 62nd Avenue East by 144th Street East** Aug. 15-21, 2022* Closure 3 152nd Street East** Aug. 22 to Sept. 25, 2022* Closure 4 62nd Avenue East by 152nd Street East** Sept. 26 to Oct. 9, 2022* Closure 5 62nd Avenue East by 160th Street East** Oct. 10 to Dec. 4, 2022* Closure 6 152nd Street East** Dec. 5-23, 2022* Closure 7 58th Avenue East (north of 152nd Street East)** Jan. 9-22, 2023* Closure 8 58th Avenue East (south of 152nd Street East)** Jan. 23 to March 4, 2023*

* Dates may be subject to change.

** Some work, including final pavement restoration, will be completed after all other phased activities are complete.

About the Project

Crews will install approximately:

12,360 feet of gravity sewer pipe.

1,150 feet of pressure sewer pipe.

34 concrete manholes.

Five corrosion resistant manholes.

One valve vault.



A private dryline sewer main located in 58th Avenue Court East will also be connected to the public sewer system.

The authorized budget for this project is $8.1 million and is funded by revenue from connection charges and monthly sewer rates. The project is scheduled to be complete in spring 2023.

Learn more about the project and sign up for email updates at PierceCountyWa.gov/144StreetEast.