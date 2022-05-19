West Pierce graduates new firefighters – The Suburban Times

West Pierce graduates new firefighters May 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. The latest class from the Red Knights Recruit Academy graduated May 18. Congratulations. Congratulations to our newest firefighters, who graduated last night from the Red Knights Recruit Academy! Their dedication and hard work has not gone unnoticed and they now begin their careers serving their community. We applaud them for all they've accomplished. pic.twitter.com/sj63wDwtvI— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) May 19, 2022
