Strickland Announces Top 15 Community Project Funding Requests – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On the heels of securing over $12 million of funding for community projects in 2022, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced a new set of requests that were submitted to the House Committee on Appropriations. Led by a panel of community leaders representing diverse sectors, the Congresswoman selected 15 projects that will benefit communities across the South Sound, that clearly demonstrate community support, and meet the House Committee on Appropriations’ requirements. This was an extremely competitive process with the Congresswoman receiving over 55 requests.

“I put forward this diverse group of projects to help the South Sound have more equitable access to public transit, to increase public safety, to address long ago made environmental impacts, to allow people and goods to move easier in our cities and make our streets safer,” said Strickland. “This year, we received a record number of thoughtful and strong project submissions. I am incredibly grateful for the panel’s hard work to help identify projects that will have the most positive impact on our communities while meeting the strict accountability and transparency requirements laid out in this process.”

The Community Project Funding panel members are:

April Sims – Parkland resident and Secretary-Treasurer at the Washington State Labor Council

Priscilla Iwamiya – Olympia resident and active community member

Lori Drummond – Olympia resident and President & CEO of Olympia Federal Savings

Dan Lee – Community member and Vice President of University Relations at Pacific Lutheran University

Bill Pugh – Community member and former Mayor of Sumner

Doug Mah – Olympia resident and small business owner/consultant

Karen Lee – Community member and recently retired CEO of Pioneer Human Services

For a full summary and fact sheet about Community Project Funding, click here.