PSE Foundation launches a $600,000 competitive grant program to empower community resiliency  – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

The Puget Sound Energy Foundation has announced the opening of their $600,000 competitive grant program for local nonprofit organizations and tribal governments serving within Puget Sound Energy’s 10-county service area. Applications for these nondiscretionary funds are due by June 30. The awards will prioritize submittals that demonstrate how funds will rebuild, strengthen or establish efforts contributing towards the resiliency of the program, organization and overall communities, within suggested funding areas.

For the last two years, the PSE Foundation had increased its annual budget and reformed their programs to help communities through the immediate difficulties of the COVID-19 crisis. The PSE Foundation has once again increased its budget to focus funding efforts that Empower Community Resiliency. Grant proposals that address food security, shelter, childcare, nonprofit staff training or development and other resiliency-related capacity building funding as requested by applicants, are encouraged.

“We’re excited that this year’s program features funding for nonprofit staff training and development – we recognize many organizations had to adopt new practices and ways of delivering services so community members didn’t go without. This is just another way we’re able to support these incredible community partners who never ceased operations but instead reconstructed for a stronger tomorrow,” said Andy Wappler, President and Chairman of PSE Foundation.

Nonprofit organizations and tribal governments located and providing services within Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom counties in Washington State can apply for a grant award ranging between $5,000 – $15,000 which will be selected through a competitive process. Local PSE employee volunteers, who are professionally trained in grant reviewing, will assess applications received from organizations within the community where they choose to work, live and raise their families. To apply for a grant before June 30 or to learn more visit: www.psefoundation.org.