Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Pierce County long-term care facilities are increasing and resident’s health is on everyone’s mind. We created a new toolkit to help LTCF residents and their families navigate things like:
- COVID-19 outbreaks.
- Keeping hospitalizations low.
- Preparing for future outbreaks.
- Encouraging residents’ health in other ways.
Find quick links for help and the latest updates from our state and federal partners with the new toolkit.
Businesses and long-term care facilities had 71 outbreaks with 539 cases, a 22% increase in the number of outbreaks and a less than 10% increase in associated cases from last week.
We added 1 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 2.
Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
