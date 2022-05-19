 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Pierce County long-term care facilities are increasing and resident’s health is on everyone’s mind. We created a new toolkit to help LTCF residents and their families navigate things like:

  • COVID-19 outbreaks.
  • Keeping hospitalizations low.
  • Preparing for future outbreaks.
  • Encouraging residents’ health in other ways.

Find quick links for help and the latest updates from our state and federal partners with the new toolkit. 

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 71 outbreaks with 539 cases, a 22% increase in the number of outbreaks and a less than 10% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 1 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 2.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on:

