Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Pierce County long-term care facilities are increasing and resident’s health is on everyone’s mind. We created a new toolkit to help LTCF residents and their families navigate things like:

COVID-19 outbreaks.

Keeping hospitalizations low.

Preparing for future outbreaks.

Encouraging residents’ health in other ways.

Find quick links for help and the latest updates from our state and federal partners with the new toolkit.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 71 outbreaks with 539 cases, a 22% increase in the number of outbreaks and a less than 10% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 1 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 2.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: