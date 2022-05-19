Local Sprinter Wins Silver at National Senior Games – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Madonna Hanna.

7th Place ribbon Women’s 65 100 meter.

Tacoma’s Madonna Hanna competed in the recent Nation Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Madonna, 68, is coached by elite Tacoma sprinter Marcus Chamber. Chamber was supposed to be competing in Puerto Rico, but elected to travel to Florida with Hanna instead.

Results

4×100 meter relay – Silver. Hanna ran the 2nd leg and reports her teammates with excited to be coached by an elite professional.

Here is an article that captures my moment of learning that l made the Finals:

Silver Women’s 65 -100 meter relay.

geezerjocknews.com/blogs/news/she-didnt-win-a-gold-she-acted-like-she-did-mah-va-lous-madonna

The backstory of this unlikely inter-generational duo is inspirational.