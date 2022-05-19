Limited number of no-cost Lakewood YMCA memberships available – The Suburban Times

Limited number of no-cost Lakewood YMCA memberships available May 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Clover Park School District social media post. Limited opportunity for a no-cost membership to the Lakewood Family Y for middle and high school students. CPSD has partnered with Lakewood Family Y to provide FREE school memberships at its location for middle and high school students during school breaks this school year! This opportunity is limited to 200 memberships—register early so you don’t miss out! t.co/pyzQvo06bX pic.twitter.com/kjkLBVENHV— Clover Park Schools (@CloverParkSD) May 19, 2022
