All Are Invited—Lakewood Rotary’s Online 2022 Auction – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary.

On Friday, May 20, at 1:30 pm the Lakewood Rotary’s Annual Online Auction will begin. But don’t want until then to register.

REGISTER HERE TODAY! Registration is free.

Here’s a sampling of what the auction will include.

Thanks to many generous Lakewood businesses, some of the amazing items in the auction include an elegant tanzanite and diamond bracelet donated by Diamond Designs; a fire pit table donated by our Lakewood Lowe’s; and Dewalt cordless power tools donated by Lakewood Hardware. The auction will also include numerous birdhouses built by Lakewood Rotarians; a variety of wine-related items; many golfing experiences; numerous beautiful handcrafted and handmade items, and much much more.

Do you enjoy eating out? Bid on a dinner for two donated by Harbor Lights or a yummy pizza donated by Farelli’s.

Love to travel? The auction includes trips to Puerto Vallarta, Birch Bay, Leavenworth, and more. Need a ride to the airport? Valet Town Car Service has donated a round-trip ride to SeaTac for your next trip.

Need some yoga classes, a gym work-out, or a massage? Revive Yoga has donated a 10-class pass, the Lakewood YMCA has donated two 3-month memberships, and Kristi Roy of Tranquility Massage has donated a two one-hour massages.

The auction closes Saturday, May 21 at 9:00 pm.

All the proceeds from the auction fund the many projects and causes Lakewood Rotary supports in Lakewood and around the world. Help Rotary Help Lakewood!

For any questions, please contact lakewoodrotary@outlook.com.