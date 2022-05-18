Lakewood Library Book Sale – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Friends of the Lakewood Library.

A book sale sponsored by Friends of the Lakewood Library will be held at the Lakewood Library on May 20-21 and May 27-28.

Monies generated by the sales are used to support library programs and services not covered by the library budget. Since the initial book sale on October 4, 1975, the Friends have collected thousands of dollars annually. Thousands of volunteer hours have contributed to this effort.

Doors open at 10 am daily, Friday closing time is 5 pm and Saturday at 4 pm.

The library is located at 6300 Wildaire Rd SW in Lakewood just off of Gravelly Lake Drive SW and a block north of Clover Park High School.