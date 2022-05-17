Tacoma Native and “The Voice” Star Vicci Martinez to Headline Tag Festival – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Travel Tacoma.

Tacoma native Vicci Martinez, who appeared in NBC’s “The Voice” and the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” will headline Tacoma’s TAG Festival (Together… In Art and Glass) on Sunday, May 22.

Martinez, who placed third in season 1 of the singing contest will be preceded on the TAG Festival stage by local musical acts Amelia Day, Sacred Janitor, and The Little Lies, as well as performers from the Pacific Asian Cultural Center, representing Japan and Guam. The festivities will kick off with a welcome ceremony by the Puyallup Tribe.

The one-day free festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Tacoma, featuring more than 100 glass artists, muralists, potters and ceramicists, jewelry artists, painters and sculptors, and crafts people of all kinds, and will encompass Pacific Avenue from the Tacoma Art Museum to the Washington State History Museum, the Museum of Glass Plaza, and the Bridge of Glass. The event will also include live-glassblowing at portable hot shops, food vendors, beer gardens, and free admission to the Museum of Glass, Tacoma Art Museum, and the Washington State History Museum.

To learn more about the TAG Festival, please visit www.TravelTacoma.com/TAG.