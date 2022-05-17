Remember Your First Lemonade Stand? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Remember your first lemonade stand? You probably raided your parent’s kitchen and pantry, found a folding table and set up your business on the street in front of your home. Do you remember what you spent your earnings on? Most of us don’t.

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is the city director for Lemonade Day National and is offering an opportunity for kids to learn how to:

Set a Goal

Make a Plan

Work the Plan, and

Achieve their Dreams – a proven strategy for success in both business and life.

Lemonade Day aims to help youth build self-esteem and new mindsets that can propel them to success they may not have pursued otherwise.

It all starts with a parent, grandparent or mentor who signs up online to help guide the child through four modules using a simple-to-use app. After completing all of the lessons that are uniquely designed for kids to navigate, they’ll be ready to begin their first business – a lemonade stand!

Now, we know that not everyone who opens a lemonade stand will get the entrepreneurial bug, but we’d like for you to meet Mikaila, who started her first stand at the age of 4 with the help of her parents, and well … here’s her story.

If you have questions about getting involved in Lemonade Day, feel free to contact the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce at 253-582-9400 or lsmith@lakewood-wa.com.