Paving scheduled for I-5 ramps at South 56th Street in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Crews are set to refresh the Interstate 5 exits and on-ramps to South 56th Street in Tacoma. Upcoming work over an entire weekend means travelers will need to plan to help prevent delays.

Weather permitting, the work will occur during the weekend of May 20.

The northbound and southbound ramps will close around the clock in stages. The northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps will close first followed by the southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps.

Ramp closures:

9 p.m. Friday, May 20 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at South 56th Street/exit 130.

Northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at South 56th Street/exit 130. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 23

Southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at South 56th Street/exit 130.

Drivers using the South 56th Street overpass will see shifted lanes and single lane closures throughout the weekend.

Why are we doing this work

The interchange of I-5 and South 56th Street has been a workhorse for detour routes on several recent Tacoma/Pierce County HOV Program projects. With HOV construction on I-5 in Tacoma wrapping up, WSDOT will resurface the ramps serving the South 56th Street interchange.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.