Learn about beach animals during these FREE Tacoma events – The Suburban Times

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium announcement.

TACOMA, Wash.– Ever wondered what it’s like to run a finger over the back of a prickly pink sea star? Or hold a tiny ocean crab in the palm of your hand? Find out during low tide at Owen Beach and Titlow Beach in Tacoma.

Explore the Shore at Owen Beach and Tiptoe through the Tidepools at Titlow Beach are fun and exciting opportunities to learn about the biological diversity of local beaches and how to protect them. Trained naturalists from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and Tacoma Nature Center will help you identify tide pool animals and teach overall stewardship of the beach, like reducing single-use plastics.

“These free events offer fun opportunities to connect with nature,” said Wendy Spaulding, conservation engagement curator at Point Defiance Zoo. “You will learn to identify many of the fascinating shoreline species found living in Tacoma’s waterfront parks, and even how to gently touch a few.”

Explore the Shore at Owen Beach

Friday, June 17 from 1pm-3pm

Friday, July 15 from 12pm-2pm

Friday, August 12 from 11am-1pm

These events are free and for ages 5 and up. Check in is 15 minutes before the event starts.

If you’re interested in joining the Explore the Shore events and learning more about the world around you, while also making a crucial contribution to the living body of scientific data, visit the community science page on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s website.

Tiptoe through the Tidepools at Titlow Beach

Saturday, June 18 from 1pm-4pm

Thursday, July 14 from 10am-1pm

Thursday, August 11 from 10am-1pm

These events are free and for all ages. No early check in/registration required.

To learn more about Tiptoe through the Tidepools, visit tacomanaturecenter.org.