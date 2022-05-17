8th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic. Sign-up now – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Phil Raschke.

Get Ready! The 8th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic is set for Friday, 26 August at Eagles Pride Golf Course in DuPont, WA.

Proceeds from the event help support the acclaimed Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers “Youth Education” programs that provide engaging, inspirational, historically based after school and outdoor learning classes.

Registration begins at 11 am with a Shotgun/Scrabble start at 1 pm. Individual registration is $150 and a Team of Four is $600.

Registration includes Green fees, golf cart, lunch and banquet at the Samuel Adams Clubhouse. Prizes, raffles and entertainment will also be part of the day’s fun activities.

Affordable business and military sponsorships are available to include “Hole Sponsorships” with on-site presence.

Event is open to everyone. Event volunteers also welcome. Complete details and registration forms available at: www.BuffaloSoldiersTacoma.org then click Our Events or by calling 253-272-4257.

Join us, have some fun, be a part of history and help support the youth of today! See You There!

Eagles Pride is located just west of Interstate 5 at Exit 116 in DuPont, WA. 98495