2022 Walk Tacoma series continues with the Brewery Blocks architectural history – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Learn about the architectural history of several iconic buildings in downtown’s brewery district on the next in-person tour of the 2022 Walk Tacoma series. The 1.1 mile walk, led by Susan Johnson, the City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Coordinator, will begin at the bottom of the UW-Tacoma stairs on June 1 at 6pm. The tour will highlight the evolution of brewery spaces in downtown, including historic companies and new additions to the district. Register here for free! Stick around at 7 Seas – the last tour stop – for a post-walk social. After the in-person walk, the tour will be available on the free GeoTourist app.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their thirteenth year, encourage people to enjoy Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.