United for University Place hosting a discussion about services for immigrants and refugees May 18 – The Suburban Times

United for University Place hosting a discussion about services for immigrants and refugees May 18

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

This Wednesday, May 18th will be our last United for University Place meeting until the fall. We will meet again at University Place Presbyterian Church on 27th in University Place at 11:30.

Last month we heard from five foreign born individuals who had very diverse immigration experiences. This month we will follow through by hearing from those who receive immigrants and refugees and how we might help bettering the experience of the immigrants with an engaging presentation and discussion about services that are available to children as well as adults.

Also, we will have an update on the progress of the inclusive playground

