Lakewood Water District Open House for Property Owners, Landlords – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Water District.
The Lakewood Water District will host an open house – May 25 at 12 pm and 6 pm – to present information on its proposals to eliminate the sign up of tenants and keep water accounts in the property owner’s name. See lakewoodwater.org for more information.
Open House also available via Teams. Visit lakewoodwater.org and click on red banner introducing the meeting.
Comments
KM Hills says
I no longer own/manage rental property and don’t think I would choose to, ever again. Having said that I think this is horrible idea and the Water District answers the question why in their own FAQ’s
“What if my tenant overuses water and creates a large bill?”
“It will be the responsibility of the property owner to manage their tenant’s usage.”
There is absolutely No Way for a landlord to manage the tenant’s water usage. A landlord would be in violation of tenant landlord laws to shut off the water which would be the only way to “manage” usage. A landlord should not be put in the middle of a product/service the District sells to a third party.
The COVID pandemic, when lots of renters didn’t pay rent/utilities, given the government moratorium, shows another good example of the struggles landlords currently face and this would only increase should the District choose to move forward with their plan.