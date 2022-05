“TACOMA, Wash. — The Puyallup Tribe and Kenmore Air announced a partnership Tuesday that will bring seaplane operations to tribal lands in south Puget Sound. The tribe’s governing body said this is a first-of-its-kind alliance for the region.

“No other Tribe in our country has an operation like this,” a statement from Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body, read. “With Kenmore Air, we’re opening up Tacoma to the Northwest and the Northwest to Tacoma.”

