Buffalo Soldier Exhibit DuPont Historical Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.
The DuPont Historical Society, Museum and Friends of DuPont Buffalo Soldier History invite you to a fun history event for the entire family. With funds provided from a DuPont Lodging Tax grant and a Sparks Diversity grant through the Pierce County Heritage League, a permanent Buffalo Soldier exhibit has been created at the DuPont Historical Museum. Learn more about the historic 1904 Ninth Cavalry encampment on the north bank of Sequalitchew Creek.
- Please join us Wednesday evening June 1, 2022.
- DuPont Historical Museum 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327
- Open House 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
- Enjoy refreshments and Buffalo Soldiers re-enactors.
- Event is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.
For more information, please contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
