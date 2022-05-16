Buffalo Soldier Exhibit DuPont Historical Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society, Museum and Friends of DuPont Buffalo Soldier History invite you to a fun history event for the entire family. With funds provided from a DuPont Lodging Tax grant and a Sparks Diversity grant through the Pierce County Heritage League, a permanent Buffalo Soldier exhibit has been created at the DuPont Historical Museum. Learn more about the historic 1904 Ninth Cavalry encampment on the north bank of Sequalitchew Creek.

Please join us Wednesday evening June 1, 2022.

DuPont Historical Museum 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327

Open House 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy refreshments and Buffalo Soldiers re-enactors.

Event is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.

For more information, please contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com