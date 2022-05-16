 Buffalo Soldier Exhibit DuPont Historical Museum – The Suburban Times

Buffalo Soldier Exhibit DuPont Historical Museum

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society, Museum and Friends of DuPont Buffalo Soldier History invite you to a fun history event for the entire family. With funds provided from a DuPont Lodging Tax grant and a Sparks Diversity grant through the Pierce County Heritage League, a permanent Buffalo Soldier exhibit has been created at the DuPont Historical Museum. Learn more about the historic 1904 Ninth Cavalry encampment on the north bank of Sequalitchew Creek.

  • Please join us Wednesday evening June 1, 2022.
  • DuPont Historical Museum 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327
  • Open House 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
  • Enjoy refreshments and Buffalo Soldiers re-enactors.
  • Event is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.

For more information, please contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com

