U.P. Comes Alive with Flowers – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

You know summer is on its way when members of the U.P. Public Works department begin installing hanging baskets on the light poles around town. This year, in addition to being financially supported by community donations, the baskets that are located in the Village at Chambers Bay are courtesy of the City of U.P. and several local businesses, including the developer of the Latitude 47 Building, Western Properties (which represents several westside business owners) and DMCI/Dobler Management Company of Market Place Flats.

Please be sure to give our Public Works teams plenty of leeway as they install these baskets, which can be heavy and cumbersome.