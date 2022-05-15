 Town of Steilacoom Spring Cleanup, May 19 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Town of Steilacoom Spring Cleanup, May 19

· Leave a Comment ·

The Town of Steilacoom will host a one-day spring cleanup on May 19. The following items may be placed at the curb by 6:00 am:

  • Your regular subscription solid waste cart(s)
    • 3 Extra 32 gallon cans/bags/boxes of household debris
    • No construction/demolition debris, rocks, concrete, bricks or asphalt
    • No TVs, computers, laptops, monitors, tablets, £-readers, DVD players
    • No household hazardous wastes
    • Not to exceed 40 lbs. per can/bag/box
  • 1 Appliance
    • Washers, dryers, water heaters, etc.
    • Includes items with compressors (refrigerators, freezers, etc.) at no charge
  • Your regular subscription yard waste cart(s)
  • 3 Extra 32 gallon cans/bags/boxes/bundles of yard waste
    • Yard waste includes leaves, grass, brush, flowers, tree wood and branches less than 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length
    • Bundles not to exceed 40 lbs., 4 feet in length and tied with natural fiber rope/twine
    • Or place in clean 32 gallon garbage cans, boxes, paper or biodegradable bags
    • NO YARD WASTE IN PLASTIC BAGS; they will NOT be picked up

Disposal/Recycle Options

Before throwing things away, check the online Pierce County Recycling Menu at www.co.pierce.wa.us/1509/Recycling-Menu and see if there is somewhere to recycle, donate or dispose of unwanted items. Many options are free or cost less than going to the landfill.

  • L&S Tire Company (253) 582-5556-takes tires for a fee
  • Lakewood Goodwill (253) 983-0040- accepts TVs, computers, laptops, monitors, tablets, E- readers and DVD players for FREE recycling under the WA State E-Cycle Program
  • Pierce County Transfer Stations – FREE yardwaste recycling for Pierce County residents

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.