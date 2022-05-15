Town of Steilacoom Spring Cleanup, May 19 – The Suburban Times

The Town of Steilacoom will host a one-day spring cleanup on May 19. The following items may be placed at the curb by 6:00 am:

Your regular subscription solid waste cart(s) 3 Extra 32 gallon cans/bags/boxes of household debris No construction/demolition debris, rocks, concrete, bricks or asphalt No TVs, computers, laptops, monitors, tablets, £-readers, DVD players No household hazardous wastes Not to exceed 40 lbs. per can/bag/box

1 Appliance Washers, dryers, water heaters, etc. Includes items with compressors (refrigerators, freezers, etc.) at no charge

Your regular subscription yard waste cart(s)

3 Extra 32 gallon cans/bags/boxes/bundles of yard waste Yard waste includes leaves, grass, brush, flowers, tree wood and branches less than 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length Bundles not to exceed 40 lbs., 4 feet in length and tied with natural fiber rope/twine Or place in clean 32 gallon garbage cans, boxes, paper or biodegradable bags NO YARD WASTE IN PLASTIC BAGS; they will NOT be picked up



Disposal/Recycle Options

Before throwing things away, check the online Pierce County Recycling Menu at www.co.pierce.wa.us/1509/Recycling-Menu and see if there is somewhere to recycle, donate or dispose of unwanted items. Many options are free or cost less than going to the landfill.