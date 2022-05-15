MLK Jr. Way road closure at S 11th St. and Earnest S Brazil St. – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Starting as early as Monday May 16th for about two weeks, the contractor will be closing the northbound direction of MLK Jr Way between S. 11th and Earnest S Brazil streets, which will also close the intersection to eastbound and westbound vehicle traffic at the intersection. Eastbound vehicles on S. 11 St. will be able to access northbound MLK Jr. Way. Southbound traffic on MLK will still be available and parking will be removed within the construction area. Pedestrian detours are in place to maintain a safe working site.

Along the project area the crews are continuing to finish the roadway restoration, adjust utilities, paint striping on the street, install crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your final destination and follow detour signage (see below for details).

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Looking ahead the contractor is planning on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This will require a long term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce. The schedule and timeframe is to be determined but we will provide notification to the area once it is scheduled.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

Week of May 16th (Inclement weather or unforeseen issues will push dates and times)

Where

Dome District:

Eastbound E 25th Street closure between G and K streets (Start as early as 5/16/22 for about 2 weeks). Access to businesses maintained.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Northbound Commerce Street closure between I-705 and S 9th Street (Starts as early as 5/16/22)

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection restoration of all 4 corners (Only one crosswalk to be closed at a given time). Vehicle and sidewalk access maintained. Parking removed near work areas (Start as early as 5/16/22 for about 2 weeks).

I Street and Division Ave. road restoration. Lane restrictions and crosswalk closures during the work. Vehicle and sidewalk access maintained. (Start as early as 5/16/22 for about 2 weeks)

N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway and sidewalk restoration

Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: