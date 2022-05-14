 Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets on May 16 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets on May 16

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene the sixth meeting of its CEO Selection Committee on Monday, May 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The committee will hold an executive session to discuss the qualifications of CEO applicants, as authorized under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g).

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/ceo-selection-committee-meeting-2022-05-16

