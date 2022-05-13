 Squeeze the Day – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Squeeze the Day

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

As part of Lemonade Day Lakewood, three classes of 4th grade students from Idlewild Elementary School will team up to be the charter crew of entrepreneurs opening up lemonade stands at safe businesses in Lakewood. Students will learn all the basics of starting a business through modules taught in My Lemonade Day app in class.

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is serving as city director of Lemonade Day and is compiling a list of businesses willing to be a lemonade stand location on Saturday, June 4, for the kids to select from. The Chamber will coordinate which students/businesses to partner.

Special thanks to the following businesses who have agreed to be a safe location:

  • AA Meats
  • Craft Theory
  • City of Lakewood
  • Hong’s Restaurant
  • Lakewood Chamber
  • Lakewood Hardware and Paint
  • Lakewood Police Department
  • Symmetry Financial Group
  • Tacoma Trophy

If your business is interested in being a safe location for a lemonade stand on June 4th, please contact the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce at 253-582-9400 or lsmith@lakewood-wa.com.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.