Squeeze the Day – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

As part of Lemonade Day Lakewood, three classes of 4th grade students from Idlewild Elementary School will team up to be the charter crew of entrepreneurs opening up lemonade stands at safe businesses in Lakewood. Students will learn all the basics of starting a business through modules taught in My Lemonade Day app in class.

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is serving as city director of Lemonade Day and is compiling a list of businesses willing to be a lemonade stand location on Saturday, June 4, for the kids to select from. The Chamber will coordinate which students/businesses to partner.

Special thanks to the following businesses who have agreed to be a safe location:

AA Meats

Craft Theory

City of Lakewood

Hong’s Restaurant

Lakewood Chamber

Lakewood Hardware and Paint

Lakewood Police Department

Symmetry Financial Group

Tacoma Trophy

If your business is interested in being a safe location for a lemonade stand on June 4th, please contact the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce at 253-582-9400 or lsmith@lakewood-wa.com.