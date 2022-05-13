Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

State DOH data shows between March 30-April 26, unvaccinated people 12-64 years old were hospitalized 4 times more often for COVID-19 than people in the same age group who are vaccinated. Staying up to date with vaccinations helps lessen the severity of COVID-19 if you get it. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of May 7, 65.9% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 70.6% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,560,100 doses to Pierce County residents and 603,400 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 6,885 doses.

We administered more than 560 first doses.

An average of 990 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 29.5%

12-17: 61.2%

18-19: 78.4%

20-34: 73.4%

35-49: 79.1%

50-64: 80.1%

65-79: 85.9%

80 and older: 96.4%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: