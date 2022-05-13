Need a Passport Photo? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Robi’s Camera Center.

We guarantee acceptance of our passport photos. The US government requires two photos with very precise specifications and our photos are guaranteed to meet them.

We charge less than the post office for passport photos.

No appointment is necessary for ID photos. We can usually have your photos finished while you wait (about 20 minutes).

About babies

We can only take passport pictures of children who can sit up (with a little assistance) and hold up their own heads. If your child meets those minimal requirements, we’ll be happy to photograph him or her. Please make sure the child is awake when you come in!

Photos for nurses’ licenses, gun permits and other ID whenever you want them – but please bring the official specifications! We also take photos for Canadian Passports and just about any other ID photo you might want.

How to get a United States Passport

First time US passport applicants must apply in person at the designated passport acceptance agency with two photos, proof of citizenship, a valid form of photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport fees, and the completed passport application.

Several post offices and city/county buildings serve as official application acceptance sites. To find the site closest to you, their hours, to download the application and to find the documents required with the application, go to the government website: travel.state.gov.

Robi’s is located at 10015 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. 253-584-0210.