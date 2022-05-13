Lakewood Library Closure Impacts Friends of the Lakewood Library – Book Sale Scheduled – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Friends of the Lakewood Library.

A final book sale sponsored by Friends of the Lakewood Library will be held at the Lakewood Library on May 20-21 and May 27-28. The library is closing in June because the building requires significant repairs and improvements. This will be the final book sale at this location. The Friends will continue to support the Lakewood Library at its temporary location and later at their permanent location.

Monies generated by the sales are used to support library programs and services not covered by the library budget. Since the initial book sale on October 4,1975, the Friends have collected thousands of dollars annually. Thousands of volunteer hours have contributed to this effort.

Please join us for our final book sale at the Lakewood Library. All items in our downstairs sales area must find a new home. Sale dates are May 20-21 and May 27-28. Doors open at 10 am daily, Friday closing time is 5 pm and Saturday at 4 pm.

The library is located at 6300 Wildaire Rd SW in Lakewood just off of Gravelly Lake Drive SW and a block north of Clover Park High School.