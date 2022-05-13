Four CPSD Students Win 1st Place at PLU’s MESA Day – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park High School students Juan Vega and Brandon Ceron (left above), and Lakes High School students Jennifer Amado and Jaylen Gist-King (above right) accept their medals on stage.

Four Clover Park School District students attended the Pacific Lutheran University Math, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) Day and placed first in two categories.

Clover Park High School students Juan Vega and Brandon Ceron placed first in the glider competition while Lakes High School students Jennifer Amado and Jaylen Gist-King placed first in the craft stick bridge competition.

MESA is supported by CPSD through the STEM Extended-Day program for grades 6-12.