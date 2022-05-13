Duck Daze Parade Registrations Due by May 20 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Friday, May 20 is the deadline to register to participate in the Duck Daze parade on June 4. If your organization, school group, scout troop or business wants to march, you must complete the registration form.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at 29th Street and Bridgeport Way W. The route continues down Bridgeport Way past the Civic Building before turning left onto 37th Street where it will finish at the West Pierce Fire Station where the firefighters will be having their annual Open House.

After the parade, Mark Hurwitz & Gin Creek, one of our popular bands who perform at U.P.’s summer Music on the Square series, will be playing from noon to 2 p.m. in Market Square. Invite your friends and family to join you in U.P. and make a day of it, enjoying community spirit, great shopping, restaurants and live music.