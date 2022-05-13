County Council District 6 Meeting – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

I hope you’ll join me and my colleagues Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall (6000 Main St. SW Lakewood) for my annual In-District Council Meeting.

Our Pierce County Charter has a provision that states all councilmembers must host at least one meeting per year in the district they represent. We chose Lakewood City Hall because of its central location in the 6th District and because it allows us to offer our normal hybrid meeting format. There will be an opportunity to speak at the end of the meeting in person or via the zoom platform.

Our current agenda includes updates from the mayors of the cities of Lakewood and DuPont, and the Town of Steilacoom. In addition, we are focusing on updating how we are addressing homelessness regionally, and hearing about two different Performance Audits that were conducted.

Thank you to the city of Lakewood for allowing us to use its beautiful facilities, and I hope many of you will be able to join us. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to my office at 253-798-3308 or email us.

Proclamations

Over the last three weeks Council adopted some impactful proclamations. There are three I want to highlight and I am providing links if you want to read them in full.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Day: May 5, 2022, was proclaimed as MMIW/P Day in Pierce County, and across the state there were actions taken last week to draw the attention of our greater community about this atrocity. In the state of Washington, as of my last check-in, there are 126 MMIW/P. That means 126 families do not know where their loved one currently is located, or if they are still with us. That uncertainty is a pain that is impossible to describe. I am honored to serve of the State MMIW/P Task Force representing county governments and I have learned a great deal in the last 4 months.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month: May 10, 2022, we proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The last two years have been challenging for all, but even before the pandemic we continued to notice an increase in the number of suicides, an increase in those seeking behavioral health supports and those accessing acute services. We have resources that sometimes can be challenging to access, but can save a life. If you need help or have a family member or friend that you are worried about, talk to them.

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: This week we also proclaimed May as AANHPI Heritage Month. We have a culturally diverse and rich history in Pierce County. Though some of it is truly a blemish on our county’s past, we are stronger today because of the community groups and organizations that celebrate and support the beautiful cultural heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders that call Pierce County home.

Each of these proclamations bring awareness to the community, provide resources for those that want to learn more and highlight organizations that are working to support impacted people. Thank you to all in our community that reach out and ask us to pass a proclamation. I personally find it valuable and a way for our local government to highlight and acknowledge people, places, events, and activities.

Community Connections

Youth Fishing Event on American Lake : Saturday, May 14 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Lakewood Parks and Recreation wants to help children in our community try something new: fishing. At American Lake Park youth will be shown how to bait a hook, cast, and reel in a lure. They are asking that all register ahead of time so they have enough equipment.

: Saturday, May 14 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Lakewood Parks and Recreation wants to help children in our community try something new: fishing. At American Lake Park youth will be shown how to bait a hook, cast, and reel in a lure. They are asking that all register ahead of time so they have enough equipment. Dupont Police Department: Anti-Catalytic Converter “Tagging” Identification and Anti-Theft Program: Saturday, May 14, (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Nisqually Automotive & Towing will allow DuPont residents to take their vehicles in to have their catalytic converters engraved with their vehicle’s VIN and “tagged.” Once completed, each vehicle owner will be provided DPD “Warning” decals – letting would be thieves know that the vehicle’s catalytic converter has been “tagged” and can be traced if recovered.

Saturday, May 14, (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Nisqually Automotive & Towing will allow DuPont residents to take their vehicles in to have their catalytic converters engraved with their vehicle’s VIN and “tagged.” Once completed, each vehicle owner will be provided DPD “Warning” decals – letting would be thieves know that the vehicle’s catalytic converter has been “tagged” and can be traced if recovered. Town of Steilacoom Spring Clean-up : Thursday, May 19 One day FREE event (held on the regular garbage/yard waste day).

Thursday, May 19 One day FREE event (held on the regular garbage/yard waste day). 2022 Youth Summit in Lakewood : Saturday, May 21 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at Harrison Preparatory School the Lakewood Youth Council is hosting this summit to bring together teen voices to talk about the work being done in Lakewood, looking to the future and more. Register in advance for this event.

Saturday, May 21 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at Harrison Preparatory School the Lakewood Youth Council is hosting this summit to bring together teen voices to talk about the work being done in Lakewood, looking to the future and more. Register in advance for this event. Dancing in the Streets: Saturday, May 21 (4 – 8:30 p.m.) at Lakewood’s Colonial Plaza, 6114 Motor Ave. SW. Join this free and fun event with some literal dancing in the streets.

As always, feel free to reach out with questions or concerns. If you have an event you want highlighted or want more information, please contact my office. It is a delight and honor to serve you, and I always appreciate hearing from you.