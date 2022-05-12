 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We saw 8 more outbreaks and 29 more cases at childcare facilities this week.  If your child feels sick, keep them home and get them tested for COVID-19. Learn more on our COVID-19 Info for Schools and Childcare page.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 58 outbreaks with 494 cases, a 21% increase in the number of outbreaks and an 11% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 3 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and didn’t close any.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on:

