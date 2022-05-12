Our nurses visit first-time moms to help build happy, healthy lives – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Kiara grew up in the child welfare system here in Pierce County. Removed from her mother’s care, she transitioned into foster care at 8 years old. By the time she was 16, Kiara had lived with 4 families.

She delivered her own baby girl, Asia, when she was 18. Kiara wanted a better future—both for her and for Asia. That’s why she reached out to our Nurse Family Partnership (NFP) program.

NFP helps first-time moms gain confidence and tools for a healthy start. Get help from a personal nurse who will come to your home to offer advice, support and a good laugh when you need it most through your pregnancy and until your baby is 2 years old. NFP begins with trust and ends with a stable and successful life—for you and your child.

Kiara’s personal nurse, Taleema, provided support and resources for a healthy future. As Kiara began to trust Taleema, she gained confidence and tools to achieve her goals. She secured stable housing and employment, enrolled in school and formed new, healthy relationships. (We changed Kiara and Asia’s names to protect their privacy.)

“During our time together, I saw Kiara develop tremendously—as a person and as a parent,” Taleema said.

By the time Kiara graduated from NFP, she had accomplished so much. She worked hard to overcome past trauma and was eager and driven to be a good mom—to both her children. Kiara and her partner welcomed a baby boy 6 months before her NFP graduation.

“From Day One, Kiara told me she wanted to ‘be a better mother than the one I had,’” Taleema said. “As her nurse, I can say with confidence, she is well on her way to demolishing her goal!”

NFP improves pregnancy outcomes. When moms complete the program, they have:

Fewer preterm births.

Higher rates of breastfed babies.

More up-to-date immunizations.

You can enroll for services if you’re a first-time mom who is less than 28 weeks pregnant and Medicaid eligible or on Medicaid.

A healthier Pierce County

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week. Our nurses help moms and babies, but that’s not nearly all. They also:

Partner with healthcare providers, community partners and our STD/HIV clinic to reduce the disease burden of sexually transmitted diseases in Pierce County.

Support Black/African American families through advocacy, empowerment and resources.

Provide Tuberculosis (TB) information to our healthcare providers and residents.

Protect you and the people you love from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Help families with children at risk for physical, developmental, behavioral and emotional chronic conditions.

Work with people who have no housing or unstable housing.

Connect people with their daily methadone dose to continue their recovery journey.

We are grateful for our nurses and nurses everywhere for the vital work they do. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!

Sign up for the Your Reliable Source blog to get the latest local public health info.