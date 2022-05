Submitted by Howard Lee, Community Connection Place.

Seniors at Community Connection Place will hold a Help Ukranian Childrens Fundraiser at the UP Community/Senior Center (located on Grandview Dr, just north of the Grandview Dr/27th St intersection) this Saturday, May 14th. The event will be a book sale, with all proceeds being donated to help Ukranian Children. One generation helping another generation! See you there!