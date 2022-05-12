Come Help Build Puyallup’s Community – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Many Puyallup residents help build community through volunteer service. Current vacancies on the city’s Senior Advisory Board, Planning Commission and Council Salary Commission are an opportunity to make a difference and serve our community in an important way.

To be considered for these appointments, applicants must live in Puyallup and submit a complete application no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 31, 2022 to info@puyallupwa.gov. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 253-841-5480 with questions.